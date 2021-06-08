Pristine Hindustan starts first export service to Bangladesh from Siliguri port with electronic cargo tracking

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 7 (ANI): In Siliguri's Inland Container Depot (ICD), Pristine Hindustan, a Logistics Service Provider on Monday started the first consignment to Bangladesh with the mode of Electronic Cargo Tracking System(ECTS).

The ICD or dry port was developed by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority(SJDA), a development body of state government with the help of the Union government, run by Pristine Hindustan Infraprojects Private Limited.



The port set up on a 29 acre of land in the Dabgram area near Siliguri is the first dry port for domestic and International cargo movement in the region.

The company started its first export service to Bangladesh with five containers on three vehicles as trial consignment bagged with gram husk for Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post(ICP) today.

According to Md Alam Khan, terminal manager at the Siliguri dry port, the biggest advantage of ECTS service is that any consignee or any consignor can track the cargo anywhere at anytime through the online system after despatch from the dry port.

"This service will also reduce the time and money with the support of modern technology. We are receiving very good responses from domestic and international consignee consignors. The company's prime focus is to expand the trade with neighbourhood countries like Nepal and Bhutan soon," he said. (ANI)

