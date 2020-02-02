Private firm's employees mistaken for CAA-NRC surveyors in Bihar rescued from locals

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Police had to intervene and rescue a team of surveyors of a private company who were held hostage on Saturday, suspecting them to be "CAA/NRC surveyors."

The incident is of a village in the district when locals held as many as 17 surveyors of a Lucknow based company on Saturday.

"Their company works for RSS. They have accepted it in a written statement," said a local.

All those who were captured were safely rescued by the police.

"The people misunderstood them as team collecting data on CAA, NRC, etc. They have been safely rescued," said a police officer.

"There seems to be some misunderstanding as the surveyors of a private company were held hostage by locals. An investigation is underway," said Babu Ram, SSP, Darbhanga.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

