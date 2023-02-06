Private Hospital chain rolls out Clinical Intelligence Engine for doctors across India

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): One of the largest private hospital groups in Asia has launched Clinical Intelligence Engine- a clinical decision support tool, to be open to use by all Indian doctors on Apollo 24x7's platform.

Developed using the latest techniques in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), this tool is all set to revolutionize Indian healthcare by exponentially elevating the accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity and patient satisfaction, all in one go.

According to a statement, the Clinical Intelligence Engine (CIE) is capable of analyzing vast amounts of data to help healthcare professionals identify patterns that may be missed otherwise.

Numerically, the intelligence engine has over 1300 conditions and 800 symptoms in its vocabulary, covering 95 per cent of everyday case mix in OPDs. Built by over 100 engineers, using 40 years of data from Apollo and the collective intelligence of 1000s of doctors along with supporting data from peer-reviewed journals, it is among the largest connected health data lakes in the world, which has been tested and validated by quite a few global academic institutions.

"Designed specifically for the South Asian Region mix, this indigenous breakthrough is powered by a knowledge base built, maintained and periodically reviewed by an in-house team of more than 500 Apollo doctors and specialists. It helps and supports differential diagnosis situations as well, enabling doctors to be more prompt and precise for better clinical outcomes," the statement read.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "As I turn 90, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to have built one of Asia's largest omnichannel healthcare ecosystems. But it has always been my wish to do more to make India truly healthy, especially when we face a huge tsunami of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. When my team conceptualized the Clinical Intelligence Engine, I knew it was a breakthrough that would revolutionize healthcare as we know it."

He said the CIE could not be restricted to Apollo but needed to be shared with doctors across India.

"I am therefore happy to offer the Apollo CIE to every qualified, practicing doctor in India I am sure that together, we will be able to make Indians healthier through timely and more accurate diagnosis independent of geographical, regional or income divides," he added.

"The launch of the game-changing Apollo Clinical Intelligence Engine is a major milestone for us at Apollo Hospitals," said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group. (ANI)