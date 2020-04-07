Private hospitals urged to inform about Covid-19 patients

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday appealed to the hospitals and the nursing homes in the national capital, to inform the police or the authorized COVID-19 hospitals, in case they get any coronavirus positive patient.

"I would like to make an appeal to all the private hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi, if any COVID-19 patients comes to you then report it to dedicated COVID hospitals, Delhi Police and the Health Department," said MS Randhawa, the Delhi Police PRO.

As Covid-19 patients increase in the country, several private hospitals have come forward and said they are ready to treat patients of novel coronavirus.

"There have been cases wherein the private hospitals did not inform the police, it will be seen as concealment of facts and whoever violates it, legal action will be taken against them," he added.

There are 525 Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi. The sudden spike has largely been caused by the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in the capital's Nizamuddin area last month.

The Jamaat building, called Markaz, became a hostspot of the deadly pathogen, with several of its attendees spreading out to different parts of the country and its capital.

"I also would like to the people of Delhi, if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms or has information about it, you should share it with the police. People who have come to Markaz Nizamuddin after March 1, those people must inform the concerned police stations and the health department. Moreover, if they do not inform the police, strict legal action will be taken against them," he further added.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

