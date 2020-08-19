Private school in UP's Jalaun conducts classes amid COVID-19, official assures action

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A private school in Jalaun conducted classes by calling students to the school amid COVID-19.

The students were seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms.

Premchand, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) said that strict action will be taken against the manager and principal of the school.

"No instructions have been issued by the government or the district administration to reopen schools. Strict action will be taken against the manager and principal," he told ANI.

Educational institutions across the country are closed since March when the first lockdown was announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

