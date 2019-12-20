Private sector coming in a big way in J-K: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Friday that private sector is coming in a big way for investment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Within two months of the changed administrative landscape in the newly carved out Union Territory, the private sector is coming in a big way to tap the potential of the youth and economy", he said during a presentation made by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), a consultancy firm, here.

A Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions release said that PWC will soon undertake a campus recruitment campaign at Jammu University, Katra.

"It will undertake similar campus placement exercises in the University of Kashmir and NIT, Srinagar, IIM, IIT and Govt College of Engineering and Technology in Jammu and Institute of Technology, Zakura besides the Union Territory of Ladakh," the release said.

Shyamal Mukherjee, Chairman, PWC, said the organisation will not only tap the local talent in Jammu and Kashmir but also provide mentorship to students besides career counselling.

Singh said the "psychological hurdle of Article 370 was so huge" the private industry was reluctant to invest in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the barrier has been breached and opportunities for development and prosperity were opening up. (ANI)

