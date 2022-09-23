Private security personnel to be deployed at 60 airports

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): In line with the decision of the Government of India, a total of 1,924 Private Security Agency (PSA) security personnel will be deployed at 60 airports in place of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at non-core duty posts, said the officials on Friday.

The above decision will reduce the security expenditure and these CISF personnel can be deployed at other airports which will further strengthen the security set-up. This will further help in operationalization of new Domestic and International Airports.



"Airports Authority of India (AAI) has appointed 581 Security personnel from Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) sponsored Security Agencies for Non-Core posts at 45 Airports. These Security personnel will be deployed after completion of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) training program at selected airports. As on date, 161 DGR personnel for 16 airports are attending AVSEC training programs and they will be deployed after completion of training from 24thSeptember 2022," read a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

At Kolkata Airport, already 74 DGR Security personnel have been deployed from September 9 this year after attending the AVSEC training program.

The deployment process of the remaining security personnel is under process. (ANI)

