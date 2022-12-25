Privileged to attend function devoted to 'Sahibzadas': PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has been privileged to attend a function devoted to Sahibzadas in the national capital on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

"Tomorrow, on December 26, is the Veer Baal Diwas and I will have the privilege to attend a function in New Delhi devoted to the Sahibzadas," PM Modi said during his last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022, which is the 96th edition of the Prime Minister's radio show telecast.

PM Modi on January 9 this year, announced that December 26 would be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (Guru Gobind Singh's sons) and their quest for justice.

"Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma," he had said in his tweet dated January 9.

"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," read another tweet.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had welcomed PM Modi's decision on that day by saying that the courage portrayed by Sahizades under oppression is unparalleled and people across the globe must know about their supreme sacrifice. He had also termed the Prime Prime Minister's move as a 'commendable step'.



Later in the address in his radio show, PM Modi remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and said that he was a "great statesman" who gave the country exceptional leadership.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was a great statesman who gave exceptional leadership to the country. He has a special place in the heart of every Indian," PM Modi said.

He referred to a letter by a lady named Aastha from Kolkata and narrated how her Delhi trip became memorable after she held a visit to the PM Museum, here.

"In this museum, she admired the gallery of Atalji the most and had said that the pictures she clicked there are a part of a great memory to her," the Prime Minister said adding that the gallery displays his great contribution to the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to his Twitter and said: "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16 1996 to June 1 1996 and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He had also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on 16 August 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, had declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

