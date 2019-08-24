RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file pic)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file pic)

Privileged to work with Jaitley on major reforms : RBI Governor

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday expressed his profound grief over the demise of ace BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stating that he was privileged to work with the latter on major reforms like GST, IBC, monetary policy framework etc.
"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. No words to describe the sense of grief. A great personality.The unique combination of extraordinary knowledge, the sharpness of mind and wisdom.Above all a good human being. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Shaktikanta Das.
"Was privileged to work with Shri Arun Jaitley on major reforms like GST, IBC, Monetary Policy framework, FDI liberalisation, etc. The way he navigated these structural changes was unparalleled. Unruffled in most challenging situations. Will be remembered as a major reformer," he said in a subsequent tweet.
Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. He was 66.
Confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:17 IST

Things are not normal in J&K : Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was among the delegation of opposition leaders which was sent back from Srinagar Airport, upon his arrival in New Delhi on Saturday said it is "very clear that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:05 IST

Home Ministry forms teams to visit flood-affected states

New Delhi [India] Aug 24 (ANI): The Home Ministry has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to visit Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, which have been affected by recent floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:03 IST

Over 2 lakh bio-toilets installed in 60,906 train coaches

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Over 2 lakh bio-toilets have been installed in 60,906 train coaches of Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:00 IST

Uttarkhand declares one-day state mourning following demise of...

Uttarakhand [India] Aug 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:59 IST

Visakhapatnam: Gutka manufacturing racket busted, 10 arrested

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)[India] Aug 24 (ANI): Two gutka (tobacco) manufacturing houses were busted and 10 persons were arrested on Saturday by the Visakhapatnam City Police.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:58 IST

Threat of cross border terrorism 'continues to exist', security...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Threat of cross border terrorism "continues to exist" and security forces are maintaining a state of high alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary, Planning Commission (Jammu and Kashmir) Rohit Kansal said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:57 IST

Jaitley transformed politics into statesmanship: Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Expressing profound grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said here on Saturday that Jaitley transformed politics into statesmanship and statesmanship into humaneness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:35 IST

Ramdev's close aide Bal Krishna discharged from AIIMS

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Bal Krishna on Saturday was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:32 IST

Odisha CM visits Jaitely's residence, pays tributes

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra on Saturday paid tributes to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:28 IST

From GST to demonetisation, Jaitley was instrumental to Centre's...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): BJP stalwart and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is credited to have played an instrumental role in meticulously planning, articulating and executing some major schemes including the Jan Dhan Yojana, demonetisation, and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:26 IST

Bihar: Youth shot by unknown assailants, admitted to hospital in...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A private courier company employee was shot by unknown motorcycle-borne assailants near Chandni Chowk area here, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:03 IST

Arun Jaitley acted as a crusader against corruption: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He said that Jaitley acted as a crusader against corruption.

Read More
iocl