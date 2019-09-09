Journalist Priya Ramani (File photo)
Journalist Priya Ramani (File photo)

Priya Ramani cross-examined by M J Akbar's counsel

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Journalist Priya Ramani on Sunday was cross-examined by M J Akbar's counsel in a defamation case filed by him against the former for levelling sexual harassment charges against him.
"It is wrong to suggest that I made the allegations maliciously, deliberately and in bad faith to malign Akbar," she said in a reply to a question asked by Akbar's counsel, Geeta Luthra before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal.
To another question, the journalist said that her tweets and article did not lower the reputation of the former Union minister in the eyes of the "public or the right thinking members of the society".
The counsel asked her several questions regarding her awareness about the criminal laws in India, including the provisions of sexual harassment and Vishaka guidelines, to which she gave an affirmative reply.
Earlier today, Ramani deposed before the court and said that the case came at a great personal cost to her.
"I have nothing to gain from it. I am a well-known journalist and live a quiet life with my family in Bengaluru. It is not easy for any woman to express such disclosures," she told the court.
She said that by staying silent, she could have avoided being targeted but that would not have been the right thing to do.
"It is important for women to speak up about sexual harassment at the workplace. Many of us are brought up to believe that silence is a virtue," said Ramani.
Ramani had, on April 10, pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial after the court framed defamation charges against her.
In 2018, she has accused Akbar of sexually harassing her around 20 years ago.
He had, however, termed the accusations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing."
Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign.
Following her revelations, several women came out with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by him while they were working under him as journalists.
The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on 17 October 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:44 IST

Continuous review, cancellation of PPAs by AP govt will hit...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday said that continuous review and cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) by the Andhra Pradesh government will send a wrong message to investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:39 IST

Odisha CM appeals people to get vehicles' papers ready in 3 months

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go for challaning but counsel and handhold the public to comply with the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, while appealing the people to get th

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:37 IST

Delhi Declaration Statement to be released tomorrow: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the Delhi Declaration Statement will be released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:28 IST

Even I paid fine for over speeding in Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In the wake of growing concerns over hefty fines for traffic violations, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that he has been fined for over-speeding on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:21 IST

K Sivan has no personal account on any social media platforms: ISRO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday clarified that its chairman K Sivan has no personal account on any social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:20 IST

Delhi: Man kills daughter for having an affair, two held

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A girl was allegedly killed by her father for having an affair with a boy in Delhi's Azadpur area, police have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:18 IST

3.3 magnitude quake hits Senapati district in Manipur: Met department

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Senapati district of Manipur on Monday, the meteorological department said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:11 IST

Telangana CM presents Rs 1.46 lakh crore budget for FY 20

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday presented the annual budget for 2019-20 in the Legislative Assembly with an outlay of Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:08 IST

We are with PM Modi at UN: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday slammed Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and said that the Opposition parties in India stand united with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter being taken to the United Nations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:08 IST

Kerala: 1-year-old survives after falling out of speeding vehicle

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In a miraculous save, a one-year-old baby survived after falling out of a speeding vehicle in Idukki's Munnar area here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:03 IST

Odisha has received 5 pc more rainfall this monsoon: MeT centre

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Odisha has received 1,056 millimetres of rainfall, which is 5 per cent more than expected during monsoon season this year, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:53 IST

Army increases vigil after inputs of possible terror attack in...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Army on Monday said that it has received "many inputs" about a possible terrorist attack in southern or peninsular parts of the country and added that the force was taking "precautions" to thwart "designs of inimical elements".

Read More
iocl