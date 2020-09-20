Priya Ramani's counsel concludes final arguments in defamation case

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Journalist Priya Ramani's counsel has concluded her final arguments in a defamation case filed against her by former Union Minister MJ Akbar and said that he client should be acquitted in the matter.

Representing the journalist at a Delhi court, senior advocate Rebecca John told the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja on Saturday that it is not defamation when something is said in good faith.

She the court that thousands of women participated in #MeToo movement.

"Freedom of speech and expression is critical and intrinsic to democracy. Ramani was a small part of a large movement," she said.

The lawyer added, "I have proved my case and I deserve to be acquitted."



She also said that her client has explained in good faith and what was disclosed was in public interest.

"The #MeToo movement started in America and came to India in 2018. Ramani's credibility was assailed on the ground of delay. But, this is not a case that I initiated," the counsel of the journalist said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Geeta Luthra, who was arguing on behalf of Akbar, sought time for her rebuttal, after which, the court adjourned the till October 13.

Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018. (ANI)

