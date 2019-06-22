Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

Priyanka asks UP workers to improve connect with people, reach out to them socially

By Syed Mojiz Imam (ANI) | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked youth Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh to improve their social connect with people by identifying their problems and reaching out to solve them.
Priyanka Gandhi, who is in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, met senior youth Congress leaders to get feedback about ways the party can improve its connection with people after party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
Sources said Priyanka Gandhi told the leaders that staying connected with the masses socially would yield political dividends and they should reach out to people and help them in sorting problems such as those related power tariff or hospitalisation of a relative.
She said party workers should look out for issues people are facing and to help them in solving them and noted that she is willing to participate in constructive work if the situation so demands.
She said that while political activities such as protests have their own place, the need at present was to send a message that the party cared for people and was with them in helping solve their problems.
The meeting, held at the residence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, lasted about 45 minutes. She mentioned Amethi, the traditional family seat lost by Rahul Gandhi and said there was a need to look for reasons for the party's poor performance.
Priyanka Gandhi had on Friday also held a meeting to assess reasons behind the party's dismal performance in the state in the Lok Sabha polls.
The party had appointed three All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries for the task which gave its report to Priyanka Gandhi.
Sources said that organisational weakness was found out to be the main reason behind the humiliating defeat. The report also mentioned that the party was late in entering the electoral fray.
Priyanka Gandhi had earlier taken stock of the party's performance in Uttar Pradesh on June 12.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi being the lone Congress candidate to win Lok Sabha polls and the party's vote share fell to 6.3 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:28 IST

J&K: Motorcycle expedition to commemorate 20th anniversary of...

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): A motorcycle expedition of the army to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was flagged-off from here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:23 IST

Doctors forbid Lalu from eating mangoes

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): Doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here have stopped former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, undergoing treatment at the hospital, from eating mangoes as his sugar and insulin level has surged.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:23 IST

IMA Jewels case: Interpol issues blue corner notice against...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): A blue corner notice has been issued by the international police (Interpol) against I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels founder Mansoor Khan, who is accused of perpetrating financial fraud running into several crores of rupees.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:23 IST

Delhi: PCR team rescues seven girls from confinement

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI): Seven girls were rescued by the PCR team from Shakurpur area on Saturday after the staff received a call regarding confinement and beating of several girls.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:20 IST

Ghaziabad: Man arrested for posing as under-training Captain of...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): State police arrested a man for posing as an under-training Captain of the Indian Navy at the Indirapuram police station on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:12 IST

No one was able to withstand PM Modi's wave, Cong survived:...

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was such that no other leader or party was able to withstand it in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:10 IST

V Vijayasai Reddy appointed Special Representative of Andhra...

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has appointed the senior leader of YSR Congress party and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy as "Special Representative of Government of Andhra Pradesh at AP Bhavan, New Delhi" with immediate effect on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

UP: Woman, man beaten up over illicit affair in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): A married woman and her alleged boyfriend were allegedly beaten up by the woman's in-laws in full public view in Sirkoni area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

Army cautions people against video of imposter in combat uniform

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday cautioned the people to stop sharing the video of an imposter who is wearing the combat uniform and spreading disinformation about the armed forces.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:06 IST

WB Govt to observe death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Saturday announced that it will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:05 IST

State govt. cancels exam for 2000 post under NHM in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 22 (ANI): The state government cancelled the examination for recruitment of around 2000 posts in the National Health Mission (NHM) slated to be held today, asserting that no permission was ever sought or given for the same.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:03 IST

Fadnavis to take out Rath Yatra across Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take out a 'Rath Yatra' across all assembly constituencies in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

Read More
iocl