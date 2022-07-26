Priyanka Chaturvedi moves suspension of Business Notice in RS over 'misuse of ED'

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday moved suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the misuse of the premier investigating agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) by the Central Government for political agendas.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on July 26, 2022," said the letter.

"That this august House agrees to suspend the listed business of the day to discuss the misuse of the premier investigating agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) by the Central Government for political agendas," the letter added.

Last month the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days in the National Herald Case.

The ED had on June 1 summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear on June 8 in the case for the first time in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case.



Sonia Gandhi could not appear for questioning after testing positive and being hospitalised for Covid-19. The Congress leader had developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found COVID-19 positive upon testing the next morning. After her discharge from the hospital, she had asked for more time to appear before the agency.

The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Congress leaders and MPs had met here on Wednesday evening and decided to hold protests across the country against the BJP-led government's "vendetta politics". The party has also planned to 'gherao' ED offices across the country.

Police in the national capital had made elaborate arrangements and have barricaded Akbar Road, where the Congress headquarters are located. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory as major routes in the city are being diverted and barricades have been set up.

Earlier on Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun. (ANI)

