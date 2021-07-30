Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to IT Minister, demands strict action in 'Sulli Deals' case

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday wrote to Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw concerning safety of women in cyberspace and sought strict action against apps and platforms which degrade women.

She said that misuse of social and digital media to harass and attack the dignity of woman is disheartening.

"A few months back, a YouTube channel 'Liberal Doge' ran a live 'auction' of women belonging to a particular community. People were bidding and rating women based on their physical appearance and wrote degrading comments. More recently, pictures of several women have been uploaded without their knowledge or consent on the app called `Sulli Deals' that had posted pictures of several women from various professions, including journalists, sourced from their social media websites," she said.

She also expressed concern over "no real progress so far" in cases registered by Delhi and Noida police.

"The women targeted on app faced threats, embarrassment, and harassment after their pictures had been put up without consent. The purpose of the app was to degrade and humiliate women belonging to a particular community," the MP said.



She said the horrifying incident has left the women scarred and troubled.

"Some of the women have since deleted their social media accounts and many others said they were afraid of further harassment. The misuse of social and digital media to harass and attack the dignity of a woman is disheartening," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

She said a country where women are already struggling with gender bias, these incidents "yet again lay bare the protection and safety of women, especially in cyberspace."

The MP said it is the lack of stringent and efficient preventive laws and punishments for such cases' that motivates the perpetrators".

"I request you to take urgent and strict actions to deal with such nuisance so as to protect the dignity of women of our society as any responsible government should," she said. (ANI)

