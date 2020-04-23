Priyanka demands relief package for workers of Lucknow's Chikan industry

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a relief package for workers of the small and medium industries, especially Lucknow's Chikan industry, as lockdown has hit them hard.

"Chikan industry of Lucknow has brought fame to UP in the world. The Chikan industry, which was already facing issue to demonetisation and GST, has suffered a lot due to this shutdown. The UP government should announce an instant relief package for workers working in Chikan industry and other such small and medium industries," Priyanka tweeted.

The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, will end on May 3. (ANI)