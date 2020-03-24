Priyanka Gandhi asks Congmen in UP to take care of every citizen in view of COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to district party chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the country is going through an 'unprecedented crisis' due to threat of the spread of coronavirus and there was a need to take care of every citizen by forgetting all political differences.

She said that several cities in Uttar Pradesh have reported positive cases of coronavirus. "It is necessary that we stay alert and help each other deal with the crisis," she said.

According to an official release, Gandhi asked the district and city Congress chiefs to form a WhatsApp group of selected persons from every block or ward so that they keep getting information.

She said any person having symptoms of coronavirus should be encouraged to go for a test. She said the relevant department should be informed of any positive case so that the patient can be helped in getting medical cure.

"The right information about Covid-19 should be given to the patient and his relatives through WhatsApp and phone. Prepare a list of the elderly and sick in each block or ward and render them special assistance," she said.

Gandhi said that precautions, awareness and directions of the Health Department should be taken to the people through phone or WhatsApp. "All efforts should be made that there is no panic due to wrong information and rumours.

For your convenience, all directions of the government, and other scientific and health-related information will reach you through our social media team," she said.

Gandhi said that lockdowns, curfew, social distancing and other government directions should be strictly followed and administration helped in enforcing them.

She said there was a need to rise above personal interests, political differences and work for the welfare of society and take care of every citizen.

"This is time to bring forth true patriotism and the spirit of service to humanity. I know you are dedicated to the country and will work beyond your capacity to discharge responsibilities towards the country. I am with you in this difficult phase," she said.

She also asked the party functionaries to take care of their health and of their families. (ANI)