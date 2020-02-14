Priyanka Gandhi attacks UP govt over alleged attack on Dalits in Kanpur

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Stepping up an attack on BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday claimed that a Dalit community which organised 'Bhim Katha' in Kanpur Dehat's Mangata village were attacked allegedly by some unidentified miscreants.

The Congress leader also shared a few pictures along with a tweet in Hindi.

"The Dalits who were doing Bhimkatha in Manta village of Kanpur Dehat were attacked by the musclemen. Many people are hospitalised. Shabbirpur, Manta incident the BJP government did not hear the aggrieved families. The BJP has attacked the Constitution and now the story of Babasaheb is also being attacked," Priyanka Gandhi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Yesterday, while targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, she had said that criminals are ruling the roost in the state and nobody is safe.

Her comments came following an incident in which a crude bomb was hurled in Lucknow court complex on Thursday in which at least two persons were injured. (ANI)