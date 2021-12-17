Priyanka Gandhi condemns Karnataka Congress MLA's 'rape' remark, says his words are indefensible

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday condemned the controversial 'rape' remark by Karnataka MLA KR Ramesh Kumar, saying that his words are 'indefensible'.

"I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop," said Vadra in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Ramesh Kumar, a former Assembly Speaker, had said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."



This statement had created uproar in the country, with many demanding his sacking as an MLA and protest in the state Assembly.

Following this uproar, Kumar apologized on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly for his remark.

"... I don't want to be defensive. Whatever I have said last night, if it hurts anybody's sentiment, I would like to apologize for the statement. I don't have any ego issues. I respect everybody. We all are here to uphold the dignity of the Assembly," he said while speaking in the Assembly today. (ANI)





