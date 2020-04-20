New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the demise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father -- Anand Singh Bisht.
"My deepest condolences on the demise of Anand Singh Bishtji, father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. May God give the family courage to overcome this grief," the Congress leader said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.
The Chief Minister's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away at AIIMS in the national capital on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has also expressed grief over Bisht's death. (ANI)
Priyanka Gandhi condoles demise of Yogi Adityanath's father
ANI | Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:16 IST
