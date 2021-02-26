Priyanka Gandhi congratulates NSUI for winning majority of seats in Varanasi university election

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday congratulated the party's student wing of Varanasi for winning the majority of seats in the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth Students Union election.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "The result of the election of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Students' Union in Varanasi is a glimpse of the youthful mind on the day when the youth has loudly demanded employment."

She further said that with this win "the youth have stamped on issue-based politics." Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the winning student union representatives," she added.

In the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the panel of the Congress students wing NSUI (National Students' Union of India) has won a majority of seats at the Kashi Vidyapith.

NSUI candidates won the posts of Vice President and General Secretary, giving a major jolt to the ABVP which faced a defeat. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats. (ANI)