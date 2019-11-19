Priyanka Gandhi dedicates poem to late grandmother

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dedicated a poem to her late grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary.

"In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance, my head is bloody, but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears, looms but the horror of the shade, and yet the menace of the years, finds and shall find me unafraid," she quoted a poem named Invictus by William Ernest Henley.

Alongside the poem, Priyanka posted a black and white of her younger self playing with Indira Gandhi.

Congress leader and Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to his grandmother.

"Blessed with a strong and capable leadership and amazing management skills, iron lady and my dear grandmother Indira Gandhi, played a key role in establishing India as a strong country. I pay my tribute on her birth anniversary," he tweeted.

Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh among others paid their respects to the late leader.

The portrait of the former prime minister in the Parliament was garlanded and leaders across party lines paid floral tributes to her.



Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. (ANI)

