Priyanka Gandhi demands probe by sitting Supreme Court judge in entire Kanpur encounter case

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur encounter case. She further slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the latter has turned Uttar Pradesh into "Apradh Pradesh" and criminals like Vikas Dubey are being "shielded by people in power".

"BJP government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'Apradh Pradesh' (crime state). Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering and being shielded by people in power. Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode," said Vadra in a video message.

"How can we assure the family members of the deceased police personnel that they are being served justice," she asked while cornering the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Vadra also wrote that the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh has become worse and "politician-criminal alliances dominate the state".

"The nexus of this alliance came to light in the Kanpur case. Who are the people involved in raising such a criminal - this should be revealed. The current judge of the Supreme Court should have a judicial inquiry into the entire case," she tweeted.

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)