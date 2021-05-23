Priyanka Gandhi demands Rs 1 cr aid for kin of teachers who died in UP

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of the teachers who succumbed to COVID-19 during the Panchayat polls in the state in April.

"Let the deaths of 1,621 teachers deployed in the Panchayat elections not be a victim of the government's ruthlessness. They performed their duty. Now, the Uttar Pradesh government should not cover up the matter and give compensation of 1 crore to the families of all the deceased teachers," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

The UP government should also give employment to one dependent from the bereaved family, she added.

That will be the real tribute to them, she said, using the hashtag 'Nyay4ElectionWorkers'.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shikshak Sangh claimed that hundreds of teachers died of COVID-19 after being assigned duty in recently-held state's Panchayat polls. (ANI)