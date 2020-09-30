Priyanka Gandhi demand's UP Chief Minister's resignation, says has no moral right to continue

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said he has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister.

Priyanka slammed the Chief Minister after the last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place in the absence of her family members, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Priyanka, in a tweet, said, "Yogi Adityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," it added.



She, in a subsequent tweet, said, "I was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair."

"He (victim's father) had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night, he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites," she added.

The Hathras victim's body reached from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after midnight.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)

