Priyanka Gandhi expresses gratitude to health workers on National Doctors Day

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to health workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients on the occasion of the National Doctors Day.

"Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, sanitation workers and many health workers are constantly serving patients in the Corona epidemic. During adverse conditions, many health workers lost their lives due to this infection," Gandhi tweeted.

"I express my gratitude to all the health workers engaged in protecting the lives of patients. Best wishes to all health workers on Doctor's Day," she tweeted.

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. (ANI)

