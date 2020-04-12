Priyanka Gandhi extends greetings on Easter

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Easter.

Taking to Twitter, she asserted that Easter is a reminder that tough times don't last forever and that light always banishes the dark.

"Happy Easter to everyone! May love, compassion and kindness steer us through these difficult days. Easter is a reminder that love always triumphs over hate, joy always follows sorrow, and light always banishes the dark. #HappyEaster" she tweeted.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. (ANI)

