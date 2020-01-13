Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to people on Lohri

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday extended her wishes to people on the occasion of Lohri.
"India has a unique culture, farmers thank the nature by celebrating and beating drums after harvesting Kharif corps, wishing all the people on the festival of Til, sweets, dishes and celebration, Lohri #HappyLohri," Gandhi tweeted.
Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:44 IST
