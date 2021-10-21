Priyanka Gandhi has suddenly become active as polls are round the corner, says Satish Mahana

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Satish Mahana on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her visit to Agra and said that she is becoming active nowadays because state assembly elections are around the corner.

Speaking to ANI, Mahana said, "It has been 4.5 years since the government has been formed in Uttar Pradesh. She has suddenly become active now as elections are coming. Vadra did not even know about the law and order situation in the states where Congress is ruling. I think she should focus on the states where her party is ruling at present."

Mahana also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are also understanding the reason behind politics happening in the state. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no culprit can be escaped. However, doing politics during elections has remained the basic character of Congress party."



Raising the question over Congress' reign of more than 60 years, Mahana said, "Apart from doing politics, the party should tell what they have done for the country in these 60 years of governance. How the country's dignity fell under during their tenure around the world. Now, she has come forward and become active after leaving behind her brother Rahul Gandhi."

Mahana stated that Congress does not even have any candidate as of now. "It has just asked for the application and a cooperation amount of Rs 11,000 for now. Everybody will know about their candidates only from the receipts," he added.

Further, the State Industry Minister hit out at the party's move to give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming assembly polls in the state and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has more women candidates in the party at present.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vadra announced that the party will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have been scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

