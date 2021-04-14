Priyanka Gandhi holds emergency meeting with Congress UP leaders amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh leaders to discuss the deteriorating situation in the state over the alarming COVID-19 epidemic situation.

Gandhi had called an emergency meeting of the state leaders to discuss the matter and to know the real condition of the state. The meeting was held for around two hours through video conferencing.

She reiterated to the leaders that being an opposition party, it is their responsibility to keep working for the welfare of the people amid rising COVID-19 cases.

While addressing the meeting, Gandhi said, "I believe we should get a proper brief from our respective areas so that we can prepare our party's strategy, how we can help and support people. The duty of the opposition is to fight for the rights of people and the Congress party is committed to that. It is a promise to the people of the state, Congress is ready for all the possible help."

Over the COVID-19 situation in the state, she said, "The condition in Uttar Pradesh is appalling. Surprisingly, there is a sense of complete negligence from the government. Testing is not allowed in private labs. You need a letter from CMO to get admission into a hospital. It is a double attack on the people. One of COVID-19 and another by this government, such rules and regulations are creating more problems in the lives of people instead of giving support to them."

On Tuesday, UP reported 18,021 new COVID-19 cases while India reported the highest-ever single-day spike with over 1.8 lakh new infections. (ANI)