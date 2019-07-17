Priyanka Gandhi joing trending #SareeTwitter with throwback wedding photo on Wednesday (Photo/Twitter)
Priyanka Gandhi joing trending #SareeTwitter with throwback wedding photo on Wednesday (Photo/Twitter)

Priyanka Gandhi joins saree trend on twitter, posts 'Dinner Date' tweet for husband

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:41 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who on Wednesday joined in the raging sari trend on twitter where women shared pictures of themselves draped in sarees followed it up by 'Dinner Date' post on the microblogging site for husband, Robert Vadra.
Priyanka shared a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day, the tweet induced "Happy Anniversary" wishes from her followers soon after her tweet.
Priyanka later clarified that it was not her anniversary, followed by a tweet for her husband.
"Thanks for all the anniversary wishes...but it's just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!," Priyanka tweeted soon after her followers showered their wishes on her post.
"(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!)," Priyanka posted after the clarification, tagging her husband, Robert Vadra, with a wing emoji at the end of her tweet!
Thanks for all the anniversary wishes...but it's just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!
-- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019
(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!)
-- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted two weeks of more time to businessman Robert Vadra for filing a reply on Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail granted by the trial court.
Earlier this morning Priyanka tweeted her photo in a saree on her twitter handle saying, "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!)" with the trending hashtag #SareeTwitter. Priyanka is seen seated wearing a saree with the pallu draped on her head.
Priyanka had married Robert Vadra in a grand ceremony at 10 Janpath. She had got married in a silk temple saree with a pink and red border, said to be a favourite of her grandmother Indira Gandhi. She had supplemented the saree with floral and gold jewellery.
Meanwhile, other celebrities have been sharing their saree pictures to follow the #Sareetwitter that has been trending on Twitter from Monday after users from different walks of life flooded the microblogging site with their posts sharing their favourite saree photographs.
As the number of people participating in the trend increased, some of the politicians and celebrities including renowned journalists too joined the fun and played the saree game.
If one looks closely, Saree has been worn by the women in our country for over 5000 years now. With its ability to be cool in summer and warm in winters, the saree remains the most suitable attire for the women of South Asian women. It is the primary reason it is donned by politicians and farm-workers alike. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:07 IST

8 IAS, 25 HCS officers reshuffled in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government on Wednesday made widescale postings and transfers of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:42 IST

It's a drama: Ujjwal Nikam on Hafiz Saeed's arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday termed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's arrest as a "drama" and said that Pakistan is "fooling the world".

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:37 IST

Villagers rebuild bridge with bamboo in flood-hit Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Score of villagers in Darbhanga have been facing immense sufferings for weeks in lack of a concrete bridge in the flood-affected region. In order to resolve the issue, villagers built the bridge with bamboos to facilitate communication.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:35 IST

As India awaits Kulbhushan Jadhav's release; here are highlights...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): As India awaits the safe return of Kubhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan on charges of spying, following are the twists and turns in the case that has taken more than two years for a verdict from the International Court of Justice:.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:32 IST

Movement of pilgrims temporarily halted due glacier collapse at...

Shrikhand Mahadev (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Movement of pilgrims towards the Shrikhand Mahadev peak has been temporarily stopped due to breakage of a glacier at Nain Sarover, sliding land or rock at various points and due to relentless rain in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:29 IST

Maharashtra: Fadnavis chairs meeting to review preparations...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and senior police officials to review preparations for Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha) in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:26 IST

Goa: Congress considers moving court after 10 of its MLAs defected to BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): State Congress president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that the party is considering approaching the judiciary after a "proper study" of the manner in which 10 MLAs defected from the party last week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:23 IST

Fire breaks out at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in the pathology lab of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:12 IST

Shivakumar warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress' chief troubleshooter in Karnataka, D K Shivakumar on Wednesday warned the Congress-JD(S) rebels of disqualification proceedings against them under the anti-defection law if they did not obey the whip and participate in the proceedings during the

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:11 IST

Opposition protests against sharing citizens' personal data, sale of PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Opposition party MPs on Wednesday staged a protest in the Parliament complex here against the alleged sharing of personal data of citizens and selling of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) by the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:11 IST

J-K: 1 terrorist killed in Sopore encounter

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): One terrorist was gunned down by security forces in an encounter which broke out in Sopore of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:11 IST

Surat teacher helps underprivileged students crack exams

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Dozens of unprivileged students in Surat are getting an opportunity to fulfill dreams of becoming a Chartered Accountant thanks to an initiative launched by city-based Ravi Chhawchharia.

Read More
iocl