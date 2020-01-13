Priyanka Gandhi pays her respect to Swami Vivekananda

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): On the occasion of the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express her wishes to the revered monk.

In her post, Vadra posted a picture of Vivekananda's quote from his Chicago speech, with the hashtag" #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti."

The picture had Vivekananda's famous quote: "I am proud that I am from the country that gave shelter to all religions and the persecuted people of all countries."

"Just as different rivers from different sources finally meet in the sea, in the same way, man chooses different paths according to his will, which might seem good or bad, but they all go to God," the post further reads.

Swami Vivekananda was the chief disciple of the 19th-century Hindu saint Swami Ramakrishna Paramhans. (ANI)

