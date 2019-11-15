Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 144th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid tribute to tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 144th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka recalled him for his fight against the British and as a leader who struggled for water, forest, land and identity of the tribals.

"You said that tribals would take decisions themselves on issues related to water, forest, and land. Tribute to the tribal leader and great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary," she wrote.

Birsa, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on 15 November in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded a tribal movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

