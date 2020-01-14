Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday paid tribute to renowned Urdu poet, Kaifi Azmi on his 101st birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Vadra called Azmi a voice of Azamgarh, who had spread the message of awareness and revolution throughout the country.

"The voice of Azamgarh has spread the message of awareness and revolution throughout the country. Kaifi Azmi Saheb taught us the lesson of peace and prosperity and his teachings are still present with us," she wrote.

Quoting Azmi, she wrote in Hindi, "Sab utho, Mei bhi Uthon, Tum bhi utho, koi khidki isi siwaar mei khul jaegi" (You, me and all of us should rise, a window will open in this wall only!).

On his birthday, the famous search engine Google too paid homage to Azmi through a mesmerizing Doodle.

Azmi, a Sahitya Akademi and National Film Award winner, has contributed to the Indian film industry for decades with his lyrics and songs.

Azmi was born on January 14, 1919, in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)