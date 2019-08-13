Priyanka Gandhi reaches Umbha to meet families of Sonbhadra massacre victims

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting families of the Sonbhadra massacre victims on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday arrived at Umbha village of Sonbhadra district to express solidarity with the kin of Adivasi farmers, who were allegedly killed over a property dispute by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal on July 17.
Priyanka was seen speaking to the kin of Adivasi farmers and addressing their grievances.
During her last meeting with the Sonbhadra firing victims' kin, she promised to visit the affected families' village.
It should be noted that the local administration had not allowed the Congress general secretary Priyanka to visit the site last month where the violence took place and meet the families of the victims in Sonbhadra. She later met the family members at the Chunar guesthouse in neighbouring Mirzapur, where she was detained.
She had announced that the Congress would provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed.
The Sonbhadra firing took place at Umbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers, which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to ten deaths. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:41 IST

