Priyanka Gandhi security breach: 'CRPF, Delhi Police misjudged intruders' vehicle as Rahul Gandhi's car'

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Security agencies deployed to give protection to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mistook the unknown vehicle as the car of ex-Congress President and Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi.

Sources in Delhi Police, as well as CRPF, have confirmed that car was allowed to move inside as the security teams misjudged it as the car of Rahul Gandhi.

Though security forces are tight-lipped whether Rahul was scheduled to visit Priyanka or the security forces' personnel in a hurry misjudged the car, CRPF so far has not given any official reaction on the matter.

A blame game has already started between the Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after the alleged security breach.

According to the CRPF sources, Delhi Police gave clearance to the vehicle to enter the premises as they are responsible for perimeter security.

On the other side, police top officials claim that CRPF is responsible for the security and only after getting clearance from the protection team of CRPF, the vehicle was allowed to move inside. Also, cops claimed that security of CRPF deployed inside didn't check the passengers when they moved out from the car.

Priyanka Gandhi's office had filed a complaint with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, sources in the party said on Monday.

Last week in November, unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader on an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi.

Sources added that an inquiry is being conducted by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach.

It is worth noting that the Central government recently withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.

The Central government has decided to provide them Z plus security, with CRPF personnel now guarding the members of Gandhi family. (ANI)

