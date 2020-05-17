Priyanka Gandhi should deploy buses in Congress ruled states: UP Deputy CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should deploy buses in Congress ruled states as those states have asked for fewer trains for the migrants while stressing that the UP government is competent enough for providing safe journey to migrants.

"UP Government is competent and working efficiently for providing safe and secure journey to migrants. We have provided 200 buses to every district to facilitate the journey of migrants. 400 trains have been sanctioned by railway ministry for UP. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should deploy the said 1000 buses in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand as these states asked for fewer trains," Sharma told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the state government has directed state officials to set up police station-level teams to ensure safe journey to migrants.

"We have instructed the district officials that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode and asked them to make arrangements to ensure that migrants could return home safely. We are also providing them with food, grains and basic necessities," Sharma said.

"The whole process is difficult and involves various steps. We have to examine every person who enters the state in order to combat COVID-19. We are also taking care of their requirements like quarantine facilities, food for the journey, ration etc. We would request the congress to think beyond politics in these times of crisis," he added. (ANI)

