Priyanka Gandhi should not do politics over work done in national interest: Baijayant Panda

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Slamming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her tweet in which she allegedly undermined the importance of international events for bringing in investments, Baijayant Panda, BJP said that Congress leader should not criticize the work done in the national interest for the sake of her politics.

"Her statement is unfortunate. This is also a way to bring investments. Modi Ji has done such big programmes in foreign countries due to which last year Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of worth Rs 64 billion dollar came. It was an increase over to that of its previous year while FDI in rest of the world witnessed a downward trend," said Panda.

"In the first quarter this year, FDI has increased by 28 per cent. Such events promote India in the world due to which investments come. For doing politics it is fair to say something against political parties or their leaders but she should not criticize the work done in the national interest for the sake of politics," he said.

He said that such events not only help in bringing FDI but also helped in fetching support for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Over Jammu and Kashmir, many countries have supported India. At UNSC, majority of the countries have supported India's stance. Even the middle-east countries who have traditionally not supported India on Kashmir have supported us. Such events reap benefits," he said.

"Just display of pomp and show, reiterating 5-trillion, managing media headlines doesn't lead to economic improvement. Investors don't come by doing planned events abroad. The trust of investors is shaken. The land for economic investment has been ripped," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

The event titled 'Howdy, Modi!' is being hosted by the Texas India Forum at Houston on September 22. The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum. (ANI)