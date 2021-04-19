Priyanka Gandhi should question Maharahstra govt on COVID-19 situation instead of making allegations against BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for targeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over alleged hoarding of Remdesivir injections and said that Congress general secretary should focus on how to tackle the crisis-like situation in Maharashtra.

Keshav Upadhye, the chief spokesperson of the party in Maharashtram said: "There is a crisis-like situation in Maharashtra. Shortage of beds, ventilators and Oxygen have lead people to die on the streets. Why cannot you (Priyanka) see that rather alleging the BJP."

The party leader further said that being an opposition party in the state, BJP is trying to help people and state government including Congress stopping it.



"Being an opposition party in the state, BJP is trying to help the distressed people and your Congress party and state government are not allowing us to do that," Upadhye alleged.

He also said: "Have guts, at least, to ask your party people and state government that what they did in Maharashtra."

Targeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed him over the alleged hoarding of Remdesivir injection and said this act by the leader who was once at a responsible position is an 'act against humanity'. (ANI)

