Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt for rising crimes against women

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Yogi Adityanath government for failing to control crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

Tagging a media report, Congress General Secretary said that the "Mission Shakti" programme launched by UP government has failed to deliver as a crime against women are being covered up.

"When the government's only aim is hypocrisy and false propaganda, then the missions will fail. The BJP government's Mission Shakti failed to cover the rising crimes against women in UP," She tweeted.



To substantiate her charges, she said, " A case is being filed after a month against the accused that burnt a woman. Crimes are increasing." (Tweet roughly translated from Hindi)

The media report tagged by the Congress leader mentioned a case of a 21-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire on October 23 in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The report claimed that a case in the incident was filed against five accused after a month, as the accused were threatening to kill the victim if she filed a case against them.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the "Mission Shakti" programme for women security on October 17. During the launch event, the Chief Minister asserted that culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly as there will be a separate room for women complainants in 1,535 police stations across the state. (ANI)

