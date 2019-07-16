Priyanka Gandhi tears into UP govt over cancelling of direct elections at Allahabad University

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for disbanding the 96-year-old students' union at Allahabad University leading to the cancellation of direct elections.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "For raising his voice against the disbandment of the student union of Allahabad University, NSUI vice president Akhilesh Yadav has been blacklisted by the administration. The BJP is itself elected by the people then why are they scared of students' elections and their voices? If this is not dictatorship then what ?."

On July 2, the university administration and scrapped a decades-old tradition of Student Union and replaced it with Student Council which will not have direct elections.

The administration also rolled out a notification stating, "Pursuant to the Academic council resolution number 10/36, with effect from the session 2019-20, there would be student council in place of students' union." (ANI)

