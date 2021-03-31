Priyanka Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi's assassination place in Tamil Nadu during poll campaign on April 3

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Congress campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu is all set to witness an emotional moment as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday is scheduled to visit Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, where her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

According to the party sources, her visit is not associated with political developments or poll campaigning, it will a personal affair only.

After the visit on April 3, she will campaign in Kanyakumari parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the demise of Congress MP H Vasanth Kumar. The party has fielded V Vijayakumar to retain the constituency, sources added.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress is contesting on 25 assembly seats in alliance with the DMK. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Priyanka Gandhi is actively campaigning in poll-bound states like Assam, Kerala and will now campaign in Tamil Nadu. She has done two tours of Assam till now and her third visit is scheduled for April 2.

She will also address the rallies in West Bengal, added the party sources. (ANI)