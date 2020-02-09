Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Sunday visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh, will take part in the celebrations at Sri Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir, Seer Goverdhanpur.

She is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at 12:30 pm after which she will visit the temple for the birth anniversary celebrations from 1 pm to 2:15 pm.

She had visited Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in January this year and met activists held during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)