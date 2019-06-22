Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses grief over children's death in accident UP

New Delhi [India], June (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed sadness over the death of children in an accident in Nagram near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, Priyanka expressed her condolences. Her tweet in Hindi translates as, "The news of children's death due to a bus falling in a canal in Nagram area near Lucknow is very distressing. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the families of the deceased. May God give them strength in this hour of grief."

A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal in Nagaram on Thursday morning after which the rescue operation was underway for last 35 hours.

Dead bodies of all seven children, who drowned after a vehicle fell inside the canal, were fished out, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) here on Friday. (ANI)

