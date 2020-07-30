Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hands over accommodation documents to CPWD officials

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed over the documents of the government-allotted accommodation to officials of the Central Public Works Department on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka vacated her central government-allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estates, sources said.

According to the sources, she will return to Delhi to her permanent address after staying in Gurugram for a few days.

She has kept all her belongings in 10, Janpath for the time being. After her new house is ready near the Sujan Singh Park area, the goods will be shifted from 10, Janpath.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had given a notice to the Congress leader to vacate the accommodation after the Ministry of Home Affairs had withdrawn her privilege of Special Protection Group (SPG).

Vadra had been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 by a government notice stating that her allotment stood cancelled from July 1. (ANI)

