Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets family of sanitation worker who allegedly died in police custody in Agra

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday meet the family of sanitation worker Arun Valmiki who allegedly died in police custody.

On her visit, the Congress leader slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that state government did not serve justice to the affected family.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, "Met the family of Arun Valmiki in Lucknow today. Valmiki died in police custody The government did nothing to give justice to Arun Valmiki's family. Instead of serving justice to the victims, this government attacks them only. I promised his family that I will not let the voice of justice be suppressed."

Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that Arun Valmiki, a sanitation worker, had died in police custody in Uttar Pradesh and his family is seeking justice.

"Arun Valmiki has died in police custody. His family is seeking justice. The Uttar Pradesh government has acted against the message of Bhagwan Valmiki on his jayanti," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

She sought a high-level probe and strict action against the "guilty" personnel of Agra Police.



She also sought compensation for his family.

A sanitisation worker, who was arrested by the Agra Police in the connection with a theft of Rs 25 lakh from a Malkhana (warehouse) on October 19, allegedly died in police custody on Wednesday.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said, "The deceased admitted to his crime during the investigation and police recovered Rs 25 lakh from his house successfully".

"During the search and recovery of the stolen money, the deceased fell ill. The police and his family rushed him to the hospital where he is declared brought dead by the doctors," the SSP further said.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and further action will be taken, the SSP said.

Speaking to ANI, Agra Additional Director General (DGP) Rajiv Krishna said the family has filed a complaint "where they said the deceased died because he was beaten to death in the custody".

"Our officers are in contact with his family, they are cooperating in the case. Action will be taken if there was any negligence," he said. (ANI)

