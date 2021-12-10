Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Goa, set to launch poll campaign today

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Goa on Friday afternoon, where she will be launching the poll campaign today, ahead of Assembly elections slated for next year.

According to sources in the party, the Congress leader will be addressing a public meeting and will interact with various groups.

Sources have provided details of her itinerary which include a visit to Assolna where she will lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, interaction and lunch with tribal women at Morpirla in Quepem taluka, and interaction with 'Amchem Mollem' student activists at MCC hall, Margao.



The Congress leader is also scheduled to address a women's convention 'Priyadarshani' at the Costa ground, Aquem. An interaction with Mahila Congress office bearers and functionaries has also been planned. A convention of party workers of Mormugao has also been organised at Chicalim ground where prominent activists will be inducted into the party.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met Priyanka Gandhi and held an hour-long meeting in the national capital. After the meeting, Raut hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Goa.

Notably, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro had quit Congress in September this year and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. In another jolt to the party ahead of Goa Assembly polls, party MLA and former chief minister Ravi Naik tendered his resignation from the state Assembly earlier this week.

Prior to Priyanka's visit, party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Goa in October for campaigning for the polls.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022. (ANI)

