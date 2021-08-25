Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt over sugarcane price

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and alleged that it had not raised the price of sugarcane">sugarcane for the last three years.



"The Congress government in Punjab listened to the farmers and raised the price of sugarcane">sugarcane to Rs 360 per quintal. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh which came with a promise of Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane">sugarcane, has not raised a single penny on the price of sugarcane">sugarcane for three years and threatens to 'see them' if farmers raise their voices," tweeted the Congress leader in Hindi.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday approved a higher state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane">sugarcane. The decision came after farmers' agitated in Punjab demanding an increase in sugarcane">sugarcane price.

"Happy to share that after consultation with farmers, have approved SAP for sugarcane">sugarcane at Rs 360 per quintal. My government is committed to the welfare of our farmers. Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan!," tweeted Singh. (ANI)

