Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in poll-bound Himachal tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): With the 2022 Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh around the corner, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick-start the election campaign in Himachal Pradesh for the state assembly polls on Friday.

She will start the campaign by addressing the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

This is the first time that the Congress leader will be addressing a "maha rally" in the poll-bound State.



Taking to Twitter, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) informed that this rally of Priyanka Gandhi will officially mark the beginning of the party's election campaign in the state.

"All Himachalis are warmly welcomed in the 'Parivartan Pratigya Maharally' of Congress Party's National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji in Solan. For the first time on the land of Devbhoomi, Priyanka ji will address the Maharally, for which your heartfelt greetings from every Himachali," the HPCC tweet reads.

For the first time, the oldest party of the country will be contesting the assembly election in the absence of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away last year.

Himachal has been witnessing a bipolar contest between Congress and the BJP for the past three decades but this time Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray. (ANI)

