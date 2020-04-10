Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges Yogi Adityanath to increase COVID-19 testing, treatment facilities in state

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to increase the capacity of testing and treatment of coronavirus in the state.

Priyanka, in a letter on Thursday, said that the menace of coronavirus is spread across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, and stressed the need for strict actions and increasing medical facilities in combating the disease.

"Increasing the number of screenings and testing is a very effective way to prevent the spread of the virus. South Korea, with a population of six crores, tested about 6 people per 1,000 people and has succeeded in preventing the spread," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party's General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

She claimed that over 24 lakh people were screened for the infection in a span of nine days in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

"The population of Uttar Pradesh is close to 23 crore. However, only 7,000 samples have been tested in the state. Compared to the state's population, this number is very low. There is a need to increase the number of tests," she said.

"We need to identify mild to moderate and high-risk cases and treat them on a war footing to prevent the load on the ICU in the state hospitals," she added.

Priyanka raised concern over the conditions at the quarantine centres in the state and asked the chief minister to take cognizance of the matter and take action.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 410 positive COVID-19 cases, including 37 cured/discharged or migrated cases and four deaths, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)