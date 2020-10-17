Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wishes Goddess Durga's strength, might to grace women this Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Sharad Navratri and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will bring goodness and happiness in everyone's life.

Taking to social media, the Congress General Secretary wrote, "Wish you all a very happy Sharad Navratri. May all the people be benefited by the grace of Mother Durga. I wish Mother Durga's strength and her might becomes the expression of strength for women all over the country." (translated from Hindi)

Also celebrated as Durga Puja, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The fun-filled festival is celebrated in different ways across the country and involves worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Over the next nine days, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. (ANI)